OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Aug 26): Delhi Crime S2, Criminal Justice S3 & more

OTT Movies & Web Shows Releasing This Weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend: The last weekend of August has thrillers and crime dramas on the platter of various OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Zee5 and others. While the theatres will be showing Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film Liger, OTT is loaded with new seasons of popular shows like Delhi Crime, Criminal Justice and others. So get ready to have a thrilling weekend with the list of OTT movies and web shows here.

Criminal Justice S3

Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of the witty lawyer Madhav Mishra is the third season of the crime-legal thriller. In the new season, Mishra questions the judiciary system and its limits. According to reports, season 3 focuses on juvenile justice. The series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – August 26, 2022

Directed by: Rohan Sippy

Language: Hindi

Delhi Crime S2

Following the police force, as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by both real and fictional events. The series enjoys an IMDB rating of 8.5 and a strong cast with the likes of Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Yashaswini, Dayama, Adil Hussain and others.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 26, 2022

Directed by: Tanuj Chopra

Language: Hindi

Maharani 2

The second season of the Huma Qureshi-starrer political drama 'Maharani' is here. The multi-season drama tells a fictional story, but is inspired by the political upheaval in Bihar in the 1990s when the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

The second season of the show, which sees Huma playing the lead character of Rani Bharti, will see Bheema Bharti (played by Sohum Shah) stepping out of jail, and clashing with his wife Rani in pursuit of power.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date – August 25, 2022

Directed by: Ravindra Gautam

Language: Hindi

HIT: The First Case

Rajkummar Rao-starrer “HIT – The First Case” first released in theatres on July 15. The mystery thriller is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name. HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 28, 2022

Directed by: Dr Sailesh Kolanu

Language: Hindi

Me Time

It tells the story of a devoted stay-at-home father who enjoys his Me Time for the first time when his family goes away for the weekend. He connects with his old friend and spends the weekend partying hard on a wild birthday adventure.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 26, 2022

Directed by: John Hamburg

Language: Hindi

Other Movies and shows releasing on OTT

Netflix:

Queer Eye: Brazil – August 24

Delhi Crime Season 2 – August 26

Loving Adults – August 26

Me Time – August 26

Seoul Vibe – August 26

Partner Track – August 26

Military Prosecutor Doberman – August 27

HIT: The First Case – August 28

Amazon Prime Video:

Samaritan – August 26

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach – August 26

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW – August 26

ZEE5:

Aparajito – August 25

Jagadhatri – August 29

Sonyliv

Maharani Season 2 – August 25

MX Player

Deja’vu – August 24

THEATRES

Liger – August 25

Theerppu – August 25

Kalapuram – August 25

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – August 26

