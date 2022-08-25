OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Aug 26): Delhi Crime S2, Criminal Justice S3 & more

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend: The last weekend of August has thrillers and crime dramas on the platter of various OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Zee5 and others. While the theatres will be showing Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film Liger, OTT is loaded with new seasons of popular shows like Delhi Crime, Criminal Justice and others. So get ready to have a thrilling weekend with the list of OTT movies and web shows here.
Criminal Justice S3
Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of the witty lawyer Madhav Mishra is the third season of the crime-legal thriller. In the new season, Mishra questions the judiciary system and its limits. According to reports, season 3 focuses on juvenile justice. The series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli.
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date – August 26, 2022
Directed by: Rohan Sippy
Language: Hindi
Delhi Crime S2
Following the police force, as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by both real and fictional events. The series enjoys an IMDB rating of 8.5 and a strong cast with the likes of Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Yashaswini, Dayama, Adil Hussain and others.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – August 26, 2022
Directed by: Tanuj Chopra
Language: Hindi
Maharani 2
The second season of the Huma Qureshi-starrer political drama 'Maharani' is here. The multi-season drama tells a fictional story, but is inspired by the political upheaval in Bihar in the 1990s when the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.
The second season of the show, which sees Huma playing the lead character of Rani Bharti, will see Bheema Bharti (played by Sohum Shah) stepping out of jail, and clashing with his wife Rani in pursuit of power.
OTT Platform: SonyLiv
Release Date – August 25, 2022
Directed by: Ravindra Gautam
Language: Hindi
HIT: The First Case
Rajkummar Rao-starrer “HIT – The First Case” first released in theatres on July 15. The mystery thriller is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name. HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – August 28, 2022
Directed by: Dr Sailesh Kolanu
Language: Hindi
Me Time
It tells the story of a devoted stay-at-home father who enjoys his Me Time for the first time when his family goes away for the weekend. He connects with his old friend and spends the weekend partying hard on a wild birthday adventure.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – August 26, 2022
Directed by: John Hamburg
Language: Hindi
Other Movies and shows releasing on OTT
Netflix:
Queer Eye: Brazil – August 24
Delhi Crime Season 2 – August 26
Loving Adults – August 26
Me Time – August 26
Seoul Vibe – August 26
Partner Track – August 26
Military Prosecutor Doberman – August 27
HIT: The First Case – August 28
Amazon Prime Video:
Samaritan – August 26
Disney Plus Hotstar:
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach – August 26
Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW – August 26
ZEE5:
Aparajito – August 25
Jagadhatri – August 29
Sonyliv
Maharani Season 2 – August 25
MX Player
Deja’vu – August 24
THEATRES
Liger – August 25
Theerppu – August 25
Kalapuram – August 25
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – August 26