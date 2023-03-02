OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 3): Gulmohar, Taj Divided By Blood & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 3)

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 3): The first week of March has many interesting movies and web series making their way to OTT. While veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is back with a family drama Gulmohar, Dharmendra and Nasseruddin Shah are ready to take you back to the Mughal era with their new web series Taj: Divided By Blood. Many romantic movies like Love At First Kiss among others are also releasing this weekend. So grab your favorite snacks and get ready to binge-watch with the list of what is coming on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5 and others.

Gulmohar

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga and Amol Palekar, Gulmohar is a family drama film that revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. “This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities,” the synopsis read.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date – March 3

Directed by: Rahul V. Chittella

Language: Hindi

Alone

Malayalam-language thriller Alone features Mohanlal as Kalidas. The film released theatrically on January 26 and now it is making its way online. The film shows Kalidas living in Kochi alone to seek isolation and protection from a viral infection spreading during the COVID-induced lockdown. However, the situation turns horrific when he starts to hear the voices of the apartment's previous occupants,

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date – March 3

Directed by: Shaji Kailas

Language: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Hollywood star Chris Rock's comedy special is finally making its debut. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is Netflix's first-ever event to stream live globally. Rock had an eventful 2022 and he is expected to open up about his Oscars experience -- when he was slapped by Will Smith during the award ceremony for cracking a joke about the Hollywood star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Though Rock hasn't publicly commented on the incident, he has reportedly alluded to it during his various stand-up shows held across the US.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 5

Language: English

Love At First Kiss

Starring Álvaro Cervantes, Silvia Alonso and Susana Abaitua, Love At First Kiss is a romantic film about the character Javier who finally finds the love of his life but the problem is-- it's his best friend's girlfriend. This happens when he kisses a girl for the first time.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 3

Directed by: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

Language: English

Sex/Life Season 2

Iranian-American actor Sarah Shahi continues the journey with Sex/Life Season 2. The series is inspired by author BB Easton's self-published memoir "44 Chapters About 4 Men". The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. Shahi plays Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a trip down memory lane that sets her married present on a collision course with her wild past.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 2

Directed by: Stacy Rukeyser

Language: English

Taj: Divided By Blood

Taj - Divided by Blood features veteran actors Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah as Sheikh Salim Christi and King Akbar respectively along with Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim. The 10-episode series is described as a revelatory tale about the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal empire. It dramatises the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family, in the quest for power, as per the official plotline.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Release Date – March 3

Directed by: Ron Scalpello Ajay Singh Vibhu Puri Prashant Singh

Language: Hindi

The Mandalorian Season 3

'The Mandalorian' has been a massive hit since its 2020 release, captivating audiences and dominating pop culture. It is back with Season 3 and features Jon Favreau as showrunner, with Pedro Pascal returning to the titular role of Din Djarin. Other actors include Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, and Emily Swallow.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – March 1

Directed by: Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard

Language: English

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me

Polish movie Tonight You're Sleeping With Me chronicles the life of a woman who is stuck in a loveless marriage until her life flips upside down with the arrival of her past lover. The film is based on the novel authored by Anna Szczypczynska. It stars Roma Gasiorowska as Nina, Wojciech Zielinski, Maciej Musiał, Jacek Koman, Malgorzata Mikolajczak, Ewa Wencel, Karolina Porcari and more.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 1

Directed by: Robert Wichrowski

Language: Polish, English

Meeting You

‘Meeting You’ is a Chinese drama that revolves around two completely different individuals, Nan Xi, a reclusive genius, and Xia Rui, an enthusiastic and talkative girl. While Nan Xi is blessed with many talents, he suffers from social anxiety and thus finds it difficult to befriend people. Living in two different worlds, Nan Xi and Xia Rui would have never thought their paths would cross, but fate had some different plans for them. The strangers meet and form an unusual bond that turns stronger by the day. While it is said that ‘Opposites Attract’, will the unlikely pair enjoy a lifetime of happiness together, despite being total opposites? Will the extrovert girl bring sunshine to the life of the introverted boy?

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – March 1

Directed by: Zhan Cheng Lin.

Language: Hindi Dubbed

Delivery Man

Fantasy comedy-romantic Kdrama Delivery Man stars Yoon Chan-Young and Bang Min-Ah. The series shows how Seo Young-Min works as a taxi driver to support himself but he only takes ghosts as his passengers and grants their wishes. When Kang Ji-Hyun get in his taxi, she has no memory of who she was when she was alive.

OTT Platform: Viu and Viki

Release Date – March 1

Directed by: Kang Sol, Park Dae-Hee

Language: Korean

Divorce Attorney Shin

Courtroom Kdrama Divorce Attorney Shin stars Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin and Kim Sung-kyun in lead roles. The show revolves around a pianist-turned-lawyer who can go to any extent to win divorce cases for his clients.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 4

Directed by: Lee Jae-Hoon

Language: Korean, English and Hindi Dubbed

