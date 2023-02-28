New Web Series on OTT in March 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE New Web Series on OTT

New Web Series on OTT in March 2023: The month has a lot in store for binge-watchers. There are some amazing OTT originals including Gulmohar, Rocket Boys 2, Taj, and more releasing across the platforms. If you're a fan of Animation, then there's 'The Mandalorian' also known as Din Djarin for you to enjoy. And to watch thrillers, go for Murder Mystery 2. The sequel starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston features the duo as detectives. Here we have listed new titles that will release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and Lionsgate Play among others:

Gulmohar

'Gulmohar' is a drama about three generations of a family who have grown apart through time. The film directed by Rahul V Chittella, stars Sharmila Tagore as the matriarch Kusum Batra, who decides to sell Gulmohar and go to Pondicherry. Her declaration creates a commotion in the family, leaving her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) uneasy and her grandson (Suraj Sharma) wishing for independence.

Where to watch Gulmohar: Disney Plus Hotstar

Gulmohar cast: Manoj Baypayee, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Sharmila Tagore

Gulmohar release date: March 3

The Mandalorian: Season 3

The Mandalorian explores the adventures of bounty hunter known as Din Djarin. The Star Wars character navigates the galaxy while protecting a young creature known as 'The Child,' who is now 'Baby Yoda'. The new season has been directed by a group including Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau serves as showrunner, with Pedro Pascal returning to the titular role of Din Djarin. Other actors who will be featured include Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, and Emily Swallow.

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Mandalorian: Season 3 cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian: Season 3 release date: March 1

Taj-Divided by Blood

Inspired by true events, 'Taj - Divided by Blood' chronicles around King Akbar (played by Naseeruddin Shah) and the ensuing blood battle between his sons for the Mughal throne. Helmed by Ron Scalpello, 'Taj - Divided by Blood' stars Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah Badussha as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Padma Damodaran as Queen Ruqaiya Begum, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti. While most stories on the Mughal era have been portrayed through the rose-tinted glasses of romance, Taj - Divided by Blood will showcase these historical figures as humans with ambitions, desires and flaws.

Where to watch Taj-Divided by Blood: Zee5

Taj-Divided by Blood cast: Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah

Taj-Divided by Blood release date: March 3

Rocket Boys 2

The series which told the story of India's space pioneers Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, is returning with its second season. The first season of the show cultivated an ardent fan following with its compelling storytelling, production value and the breakout music star of this year Achint Thakkar. This biographical drama series showed the story of how ambitious scientists got together to help found the ISRO, India’s premier space agency.

Where to watch Rocket Boys 2: SonyLIV

Rocket Boys 2 cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Anjani Kumar Khanna, Sanjay Bhatia

Rocket Boys 2 release date: March

Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2, it is a comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery and stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The duo is back as detectives Nick and Audrey who must do everything they can to make their private detective agency popular among clients.

Where to watch Murder Mystery 2: Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong

Murder Mystery 2 release date: March 31st

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Based on the book "44 Chapters About 4 Men" by B.B. Easton, this series revolves around suburban mother Billie Connelly, who begins to question her life choices when her ex-boyfriend, Brad Simon. There is sex, infidelity, marriage, drama and love.

Streaming on: Netflix

Sex/Life (Season 2) cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos

Sex/Life (Season 2) release date: March 2

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is Rock’s second Netflix stand-up comedy special. His first was Chris Rock: Tamborine, which debuted in February 2018. The stand-up was directed by Bo Burnham. The special was successful, hitting 100% Rotten Tomatoes. Due to that success, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage has been highly anticipated since it was announced.

Streaming on: Netflix

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage cast: Chris Rock

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage release date: March 4

Class of ‘07

Class of ‘07 is expected to be an interesting comedy flick. It showcases what happens when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the ten-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus.

Where to watch Class of ‘07: Amazon Prime Video

Class of ‘07 cast: Emily Browning, Megan Smart, Caitlin Stasey

Class of ‘07 release date: March 17

