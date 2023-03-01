Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Netflix March Release 2023: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Rana Naidu and other new web series and movies

Netflix March Release 2023: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Rana Naidu and other new web series and movies

Netflix March Release 2023: If you are excited to explore and binge-watch new web series and movies, here's the complete list of what is releasing this month and when.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2023 15:46 IST
Netflix March Release 2023 Calendar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Netflix March Release 2023 Calendar

Netflix March Release 2023: An exciting platter of new web series and movies are releasing in the month of March on the OTT platform Netflix. While on one hand, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is making its way online, Rana Daggubati and Naga Naidu's web show Rana Naidu is releasing from the South. Many shows in Hindi, English, Telugu and other languages also releasing on Netflix this month. If you are excited to explore and binge-watch, here's the complete list of what is releasing and when.

March 1

Little Angel: Volume 2

Easy A
Big Daddy
Cheat
Tonight You're Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

March 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2

March 3

Next in Fashion: Season 2
Love at First Kiss

March 4

Divorce Attorney Shin, weekly

March 5

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 8

Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

Outlast
Rana Naidu
Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions
The Glory Part 2
Have a nice day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun

March 14

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
Ariyoshi Assists

March 15

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
The Law of the Jungle

March 16

Still Time
Shadow and Bone: Season 2

March 17

Maestro in Blue
The Magician's Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
Dance 100
In His Shadow

March 20

Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny
The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Unseen
Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Related Ott News

Latest News