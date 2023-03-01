Netflix March Release 2023: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Rana Naidu and other new web series and movies

Netflix March Release 2023: An exciting platter of new web series and movies are releasing in the month of March on the OTT platform Netflix. While on one hand, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is making its way online, Rana Daggubati and Naga Naidu's web show Rana Naidu is releasing from the South. Many shows in Hindi, English, Telugu and other languages also releasing on Netflix this month. If you are excited to explore and binge-watch, here's the complete list of what is releasing and when.
March 1
Little Angel: Volume 2
Easy A
Big Daddy
Cheat
Tonight You're Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
March 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
March 3
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Love at First Kiss
March 4
Divorce Attorney Shin, weekly
March 5
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
You: Season 4 Part 2
March 10
Outlast
Rana Naidu
Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions
The Glory Part 2
Luther: The Fallen Sun
March 14
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
Ariyoshi Assists
March 15
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
The Law of the Jungle
March 16
Still Time
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
March 17
Maestro in Blue
The Magician's Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
Dance 100
In His Shadow
March 20
Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
Unseen
Wellmania
March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Unstable
March 31
Copycat Killer
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2