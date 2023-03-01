Netflix March Release 2023: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Rana Naidu and other new web series and movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Netflix March Release 2023 Calendar

Netflix March Release 2023: An exciting platter of new web series and movies are releasing in the month of March on the OTT platform Netflix. While on one hand, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is making its way online, Rana Daggubati and Naga Naidu's web show Rana Naidu is releasing from the South. Many shows in Hindi, English, Telugu and other languages also releasing on Netflix this month. If you are excited to explore and binge-watch, here's the complete list of what is releasing and when.

March 1

Little Angel: Volume 2

Easy A

Big Daddy

Cheat

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

March 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

March 3

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Love at First Kiss

March 4

Divorce Attorney Shin, weekly

March 5

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

Outlast

Rana Naidu

Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions

The Glory Part 2

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

March 14

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

Ariyoshi Assists

March 15

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

The Law of the Jungle

March 16

Still Time

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

March 17

Maestro in Blue

The Magician's Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

Dance 100

In His Shadow

March 20

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

