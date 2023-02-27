Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action with his first TV series 'Fubar' on Netflix | Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THE_AFROGEEK Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action with his first TV series 'Fubar'

The 'Terminator' star is ready to make his OTT debut with his first TV series 'Fubar'. the veteran actor will be seen playing a spy who discovers that his daughter is also part of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Finding out each other's secret, the two join forces for a mission. Releasing on Netflix, the eight-episode series will premiere on May 25. The series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor and action.

Netflix shared the new teaser of the action-comedy series on Twitter with the caption, "Arnold is back — and starring in his first TV series ever: FUBAR! Everything else is top secret, except for that ice pack he's gonna need." Fans commented on the video, eager to see more of the action star. One Twitter user wrote, "Love this side of him. It's going to be enjoyable." Another fan shared, "Interesting, let's see what the Governator can do."

The trailer shows Schwarzenegger lighting a cigar, skirting corners and walking away from a literal dumpster fire and it ends with Fortune Feimster's character injuring him and stating, "That's what you get for being sentimental." Talking about his first TV series, Arnold shared with Variety, "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies.’ Well, here it is, Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh and not just for two hours. You get a whole season".

Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio will be sharing the screen with the legendary actor. Arnold was last seen in the film Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019 with Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis. He is also starring in Kung Fury 2 later this year alongside David Sandberg, Michael Fassbender, and Alexandra Shipp.

