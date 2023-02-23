OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 24): Veera Simha Reddy, Varisu, Die Hart & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 24)

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 24): The last week of February is loaded with South Indian movies taking the OTT route. While films like Veera Simha Reddy, Thankam and Varisu set the box office on fire when they released in theatres earlier in the year. Now they are set to release on various OTT platforms. There is no new Hindi web series releasing this week but many Kdramas and Japanese dramas are making their way online. Talking about the theatres, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Bollywood movie Selfiee is releasing on the big screens.

However, if you are in the mood to binge-watch OTT movies and web series from the comfort of your homes, here's the list of what is releasing on digital platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play and others.

Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It features Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual roles of father and son, and also stars Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. Apart from action and aggression, VSR also shows a strong emotional core. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in supporting roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date – February 23

Directed by: Gopichand Malineni

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Varisu

Family entertainer Varisu featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the titular role. It is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. It also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – February 23

Directed by: Vamshi Paidipally

Language: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

NOTE: The Hindi version of Varisu will stream on Prime Video from March 8.

Call Me Chihiro

Japanese drama Call Me Chihiro stars Kasumi Arimura in the lead role as Chihiro. The film chronicles the story of the leading character and the events that unfold in her life and how she changes the perspective towards the life of the people she meets at her new job. The film also stars Lily Franky as Utsumi, Nagai, Mitsuri Hirata as Bito, and Ryûya Wakaba as Taniguchi, among many more.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 23

Directed by: Rikiya Imaizumi

Language: English

Heirs Of The Night 2

Dive into the world of fantasy with Heirs Of The Night (Season 2). Based on Ulrike Schweikert’s book series, Die Erben der Nacht, the 13-episode series explores a school for vampires where students from different clans learn special powers to defeat Dracula, an ancient evil. The protagonist Alisa (Anatasia Martin), a 14-year-old girl has a special and unexplained connection with evil, which is unfolded in the course of the series. Season 1 revolved around Alisa, her everyday teenage problems, and how she balances her unique power. Now season 2 gives more insight into her life.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 24

Directed by: Diederik Van Rooijen

Language: Hindi Dubbed

Call It Love

Kdrama Call It Love stars Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang in lead roles. The Korean show is about a woman whose life changes after her father's sudden death. The late father's mistress throws her out of the house and she sets on to take revenge. however, in the process, she falls in love with the mistress' son.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – February 22

Directed by: Lee Kwang-young

Language: Korean, English

Prey for the Devil

Prey for the Devil follows the story of Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers), a devoted nun who dedicates her life to understanding the Devil’s work and helping the Holy Church to rescue lost souls. Her divine calling came during her teenage years after she got pregnant by an unknown father. She later is seen preparing to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 22

Directed by: Daniel Stamm

Language: English

The Michigan Hell House

Located on Dice Road in a remote area halfway between Saginaw and Midland, Michigan, Hell House has a history of unusual events. Steve Shippy, a paranormal investigator, and Cindy Kaza, a psychic medium, try to pinpoint the evil that terrorises a family and their home. This is the best-documented paranormal case in history, with hundreds of police records, dozens of eyewitnesses, and dozens of hours of real-time audio recordings.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date – February 23

Language: English

Die Hart

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart’s action-comedy film Die Hart is packed with laughter and witty punches. It also stars John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel in pivotal roles. Die Hart was previously a 10-episode series on Quibi in the U.S and now has been turned into a film. In the movie, Hart plays fictitious version of himself, who sets himself on a quest to become Hollywood’s biggest action star.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – February 24

Directed by: Eric Appel

Language: English

