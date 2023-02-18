Taj Divided by Blood trailer out: Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah impress in new Hindi web series

Follow us on Image Source : ZEE5 Taj Divided by Blood trailer out, Naseeruddin Shah starrer series to premier on March 3

The trailer for the upcoming series, "Taj - Divided by Blood," has been released after previously giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded cast. The 10-part succession and family drama series will debut on ZEE5 on March 3, 2023, marking the digital debut of veteran actor Dharmendra. The historical period drama is set in the Mughal era and features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shubham Kumar Mehra, and Aashim Gulati. The story revolves around King Akbar, played by Naseeruddin Shah, as he seeks to find a worthy successor to his throne. The series portrays the rise and fall of the subsequent generations of the Mughal dynasty, highlighting the beauty and brutality of the era.

The trailer presents a visual dramatization of the historical figures as human beings with ambitions, desires, and flaws. The series is produced by Contiloe Digital and offers a revelatory tale about the inner workings and the succession drama that took place in the chambers of the Mughal Empire.

Directed by Ronald Scalpello and written by Simon Fantauzzo, Taj - Divided by Blood, promises to give viewers an unprecedented look into the Mughal era by showcasing the unknown facts and portraying these historical figures as real people. In addition to the main cast, actors Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad, and Zachary Coffin will also play pivotal roles.

Fans were already anticipating the release of the series and are expecting it to be a unique experience that sets it apart from other shows set in the Mughal era.

