Heeramandi teaser: Welcome to Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao, Sanjeeda Shaikh's magical world

Heeramandi: The teaser of the upcoming web series by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been unveiled by Netflix India on Saturday. Ever since the show was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to experience the grandeur, and now the streaming platform posted a brief clip giving a glimpse of the main characters. Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes you inside the world where courtesans were queens. With Heeramandi, the filmmaker known for his unique aesthetics and storytelling, is making his foray into the digital space.

The teaser begins with Manisha Koirala, looking royal in traditional attire followed by Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh. Sharing this teaser, the makers wrote, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!” All the beautiful ladies are seen in mustard-goldenish outfits as they sit next to one another. Sonakshi, who stood amongst them, did a salaam looking into the camera.

Also, the first look poster was dropped by Netflix with the caption, "One glance, one gesture and one command is all, the women of #Heeramandi need to steal your hearts! Coming soon."

The next post read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we’ll wait! #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!"

Heeramandi is a historical epic and tells the story of three generations of courtesans in the eponymous pre-Independence era district.

Talking about the same, Bhansali has said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

