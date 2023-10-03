No Masaba Masaba Season 3 happening? Neena Gupta spills beans, says 'it isn’t fair that Netflix didn’t...'

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta

Netflix premiered the first season of "Masaba Masaba," featuring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta in August 2020. This unique series offered a semi-biographical take on the lives of the mother-daughter duo, tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition. They are portrayed as powerful women fixing their crowns and reclaiming the reins on their lives and navigate through new terrains. The show garnered significant attention upon its release and subsequently released its second season in July of the following year. However, things seem a little difficult for Season 3.

According to News18, Netflix has decided not to proceed with a third season of "Masaba Masaba." Neena Gupta confirmed this in an interview, expressing her disappointment with the decision and stating that many people have been inquiring about the next season of the show. "I want to tell Netflix that it isn’t fair that they didn’t sanction us the third season of Masaba Masaba. So many people ask me when the next season of the show will be out. I don’t know why they ask me."

"We were really looking forward to the third season. I don’t understand and know what Netflix’s strategy is and what kind of shows they actually want to make. I think they should make season three," she added.

About Masaba Masaba

The second season of "Masaba Masaba" arrived on Netflix on July 29, 2022. The slice-of-life series, based on fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life, saw the title character tackle new highs and new lows. Neena Gupta also reprised her role, alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore. The second season of the series was directed by Sonam Nair and showrun by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films. Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera were the new additions to the series cast.

The first season "Masaba Masaba", which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from both critics and audiences.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi was NOT pregnant before marriage: 'We had no choice...Janhvi...'

ALSO READ: Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol's next film with Rajkumar Santoshi as director | Deets Inside

Latest Web Series News