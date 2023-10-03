Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol's next film with Rajkumar Santoshi as director | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan next project starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi announced

Following the massive success of 'Gadar 2,' Sunny Deol's next project is here! While there were speculations about the actor potentially starring in a sequel to 'Border,' it appears that this is not the case. Instead, he is teaming up with Aamir Khan for his upcoming project with director Rajkumar Santoshi. The film will talk about in the pivotal year of 1947 when India gained independence and was partitioned into two countries just before the Britishers left. Announcing the same, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan Productions issued a joint statement.

"I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a," the statement read.

For the unversed, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously registered three box office hits together including Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Sunny Deol was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Gadar 2' which beat Pathaan to become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2023 at the domestic box office. The film was finally released in August 2023 and received immense love from the audience, creating a havoc at the ticket windows. Also starring Ameesha Patel, 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' is directed and produced by Anil Sharma.

In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Recently, director Anil Sharma revealed that many fans have called him up, urging him to 'send' Gadar 2 to the Oscars. Speaking to Indian Express, the director said, "People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story." For the unversed, that year, Aamir Khan's Lagaan was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi was NOT pregnant before marriage: 'We had no choice...Janhvi...'

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 5: Richa Chadha's film DOMINATES box office, crosses Rs 50 crore

Latest Bollywood News