Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 5: Richa Chadha's film DOMINATES box office, crosses Rs 50 crore

Six years after Fukrey Returns hit the big screen, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba released the third instalment of the comedy franchise on September 28, 2023. With the same star cast, barring Ali Fazal, the Fukrey gang Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi is winning hearts. The film is soaring at the box office and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just 5 days and is inching towards Rs 55 crore.

On its Day 5, Fukrey 3 earned Rs 11.50 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. On its first Sunday, the comedy film saw its highest earnings of Rs 15.18 crore. The film's total collection is currently at Rs 54.98 crore. Moreover, it recorded an occupancy rate of 32.80 per cent on Monday and the evening shows had the highest occupancy rate.

Fukrey 3 occupancy rate Day 5, Hindi

Morning shows: 17.17 per cent

Afternoon shows: 38.91 per cent

Evening shows: 44.32 per cent

Night shows: 30.79 per cent

On the other hand, The Vaccine War is struggling to even reach Rs 10 crore at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri's film earned Rs 7.2 crore worldwide on Day 5. While Kangana Ranaut's Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark worldwide. The horror-comedy is soon to enter Rs 35 crore.

Recently, Pulkit Samrat's girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda wrote a note for him on Instagram. She wrote, "Oh hunny! You’re so fine, you blow my mind! Hey hunny! Hey hey hey hunny! My ambarsariya boy, watching you on screen is nothing short of a magical experience! You let your eyes do the talking and allowed people to look into your soul, the soul of hunny! Your performance and passion and your love for your movie and cinema shows and shines! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as an actor and as a human being! This is by far your most amazing performance and you look like a billion bucks! hot and cute ka perfect combination! And as your film releases today, I just want to say, I know how hard you’ve worked, and how much you’ve given to this project, personally and professionally, I have nothing but respect for you! Tu Heera hai baby doll (you are a diamond)! Heera! @pulkitsamrat #hunny #fukrey3 #intheatresnow.”

