Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi was NOT pregnant before marriage: 'We had no choice...Janhvi...'

Boney Kapoor has finally revealed that he married Sridevi in Shirdi in 1996, and announced his second marriage only months later in January when Sridevi's pregnancy was clearly visible. Their relationship sparked controversy and public scrutiny. Now, revealing his real wedding date, the filmmaker has refuted rumours about the actress being pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor, who was born in 1997.

Addressing the controversy about Janhvi being born out of wedlock, Boney told YouTuber Rohan Dua, "My second marriage, my marriage with Sri (took place in Shirdi). We got married on June 2. We exchanged vows, we spent a night there and it was only in January when her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice, but to marry publicly. It took place in Shirdi, on June 2. (But), in public, we were married only in January (1997). That is why some scribes still write she (Janhvi) was born before marriage, something like that."

After their wedding in 1996, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. For the unversed, the filmmaker had two children from his first marriage to Mona, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Sridevi's religious practices

The filmmaker also talked about his religious beliefs, and he explained that he does not shy away from his religious identity. "Whether it was Sri (Sridevi), whether it was Sunita (brother Anil Kapoor's wife), whether it was me or Anil or my daughter Janhvi. (We are religious). She goes to Tirupathi every three months. My wife Sridevi used to walk to Tirupathi on every birthday of hers. Whenever I was in trouble, she walked from Juhu to Siddhi Vinayak barefoot," Boney added.

Sridevi's passed away in February 2018. Reportedly, the actress died due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel while she was there for a family wedding with her husband, Boney, and daughter Khushi Kapoor. In his recent interview, the filmmaker said that Dubai police interrogated him for almost 48 hours as there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. Speaking of the claims of killing his wife, Kapoor said he decided to not speak about it as he was already investigated in Dubai and he also had to go through lie detector tests.

