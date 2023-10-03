Janhvi Kapoor showers love on rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer for his Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor and Veer Pahariya

Akshay Kumar recently announced his new film 'Sky Force', which will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around India's triumphant victory against Pakistan in the 1965 war and also country's first air-strike on the neighbouring country. Touted as the 'untold true story', the film portrays Indian Army personnel bravery, courageousness, patriotism and emotions, who fought and won the war. Interestingly, Veer, who reportedly, do not have a filmy connection, is the brother of Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Both Veer and Shikhar are grandsons of the veteran Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde.

As the details of Veer's debut film were officially revealed on October 2, his friends and well-wishers couldn't contain their excitement and joy as they cheered for him. Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Story and showered love on Veer. She wrote, "This is going to be (fire emojis) Can’t wait @veerpahariya6 (red heart emoji)." On the other hand, Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who is also all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', expressed excitement about Veer's first film. "So excited for you!! (white heart and party face emojis) @veerpahariya6," Khushi posted.

About Sky Force

Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film will be out on October 2, 2024. Announcing the same, Akshay Kumar posted a video and wrote, "Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan (Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research). No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024."

Who is Veer Pahariya?

Veer is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. He had worked as an assistant director and stunt double in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya. On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor once dated two brothers.

"I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said, hinting that Sara dated Veer while Janhvi, Shikhar Pahariya.

