Netflix unveils Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's trailer | Watch

Netflix has finally shared the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydrari, and Richa Chaddha among several others, the series will be released on OTT flatform. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is looking regal in its trailer. Offering a spectacular glimpse into the world, every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama, set to captivate audiences from May 1 only on Netflix.

Netflix India shared the trailer of Heeramandi on it's Instagram profile. "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar. Trailer out now!" read the caption.

The thrilling trailer transports viewers to the sizzling district of Heeramandi, where the one and only Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) rules over an elite house of courtesans. She schemes, fearing no one until the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), bringing tensions in the house to a boil. Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.

As betrayal mounts and forbidden desires clash with societal norms, the struggle for pre-independent India's freedom comes to a boiling point. Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi. Who will finally reign?

About the series

The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

