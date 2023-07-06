Kohrra trailer: Barun Sobti’s compelling & complex role in upcoming crime series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Barun Sobti's upcoming series Kohrra.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime drama titled Kohrra. The trailer begins with a young boy and young girl finding a dead body in the fields in Jagrana, Punjab. The police are also called, and the victim is identified as an NRI. We then see glimpses of a twisted investigation led by an even more twisted cop named Dhillon who uses violence in a casual twisted cop named Dhillon who uses violence in a casual manner.

Steeped in suspense, this new series follows dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships. Kohraa is a masterful exploration of human nature, depicting the darkness within, where the search for injustice becomes intertwined with the politics of interpersonal relationships.

Written by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, who also created the series along with Sudip Sharma, the series stars Suvinder Singh, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, and Rachel Shelly among others. Produced by Clean Slate Films Pvt Ltd, Kohraa premieres on Netflix on July 15.

Meanwhile, Barun Sobti was recently seen in the second installment of Asur. The series became a nationwide phenomenon, captivating audiences with its enthralling fusion of mythology and forensic science. This distinctive combination has now become the show’s signature, setting Asur apart as a truly unique and powerful crime thriller. The riveting show has created history, becoming India’s biggest-ever series within just 3 weeks of its release. It is also now the most popular Indian show as per IMDb worldwide ratings.

The first season of Asur garnered a devoted fan base with its gripping storyline and outstanding performances by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The show expertly weaved together the mysteries of mythology and the enthralling realities of forensic science, creating an irresistible combination that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Now Asur 2 has captured the hearts of fans and viewers across India, solidifying its position as a top-rated web series.

