Koffee with Karan 7: Premiere Date, Time, Guests and everything you need to know about Karan Johar's chat show

Koffee with Karan 7: Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar is soon returning with one of his most popular chat shows. For those unversed about the concept, it welcomes celebrities over coffee who later spill some secrets on the couch in front of Johar. Some time back, Karan announced the return of the new season on his social media handle. Ever since fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to premiere soon on Disney Plus Hotstar. In a recent interview, the host spilled some beans about the 'quintessential cringe binge.' Speaking to the portal, Karan said that he is not breaking any boundaries with the show and therefore it should be viewed as just a fun talk show. Not only this but he even gave some deets about the premiere date of Koffee With Karan 7. Are you excited? So are we! This is why we've bought forth every detail related to the same from date, timings to the guest list.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Karan said, "I am shooting season 7 now and I have to yank it out. It used to be so much easier. Everyone is like, 'Will you ask me about this, please don't ask me about this. Can you cut that out?' And I am like, what's going on? What happened to candour, what happened to the old fashion casual repartee in an interview? People were so much easier on that couch. Everyone's now worried. They know that everything will become a headline and be sensationalized."

In the same interview, the producer-director revealed that the show is coming up on 7th July 2022. He said, "I look forward to showing it to you on the 7th of July."

It has still not been revealed who will be the first guest of the season. However, several reports state that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be making her debut this time. It all came to light when 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. The backdrop seen in Samantha's pictures is similar to the post shared by Karan where he mentioned working on the new episode.

Meanwhile, in the interview Karan gave he revealed that some celebs really get scared when they get an invitation and one among those is Ranbir Kapoor. He has said a big NO for Koffee With Karan. Karan exclaimed, "Ranbir Kapoor has told me 'I am not coming on this show. You have to pay a price for it for too long. Why should I do this to myself? Listen, I love you, I will meet you at your house and talk to you. Give me coffee at home, I am not coming."

Koffee With Karan 7 will not be returning to Television this time. It will head straight to the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hours after announcing that 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning, filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that his popular talk show "will not be returning on TV," instead the new season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement that read, "Koffee with Karan will not be returning ... on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!"

"The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!" it continued.

Karan Johar started shooting for the show from May 7.