Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kerala Crime Files to Ponniyin Selvan 2: Friday OTT releases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Friday OTT releases

Friday OTT releases: Whether you love action, drama, romance, or mystery, there’s something for everyone on the most popular OTTs. After a dreamy box office run, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Zee5. KBKJ collected a total of more than Rs 182 crore and fans loved Salman Khan;'s action avatar once again in the film. If you are perplexed by the choices, below is a list of some of June 23's OTT releases. The list includes everything from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kerala Crime Files, and more.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ZEE5

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film, which was released in theaters earlier, is now ready to come on the OTT platform. The action comedy directed by Farhad Samji also stars Telugu veteran actor Venkatesh along with Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill and others.

Tiku Weds Sheru: Amazon Prime Video

The romantic comedy revolves around two characters played by Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who dream of becoming film stars. These two eccentric characters dream of making big in Bollywood, however, everything doesn’t go as per their plans. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastava, the film is the first product of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. Know what happens when their paths cross.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Hindi): Amazon Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the historical drama centers around the power struggle in the Chola dynasty. This story describes the early days of King Arulmozhivarman. The film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram and Aishwarya Lakshmi among others.

Kerala Crime Files: Disney Plus Hotstar

The series features Lal and Anju Varghese in lead roles and is going to be an exciting and intriguing experience for the audience, promising to serve a fresh approach with an exciting experience. Kerala Crime Files revolved around a tale of criminal investigation brewed with suspense and mystery that will keep the audience intact in their seats. Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, the series is written by Ashiq Aimar, whereas the cinematography is done by Jithin Stanislaus. It also features Devaki Rajendran, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju, Zhinz Shan, and Rooth in pivotal roles.

John Wick Chapter 4: Lionsgate Play

Keanu Reeves is back as hitman John Wick in the fourth installment of the popular franchise. Where he is seen fighting a battle against High Table Global. The film has received rave reviews for its strong dramatic treatment. Especially for the extraordinary action sequences.

Latest Web Series News