Ahead of Koffee With Karan 8, a look at sexual questions Karan Johar asked celebrities on his show

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Karan Johar on the sets of Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan is undoubtedly one of the most-watched talk shows in India. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show has garnered a massive fan following over the years and never fails to trigger B-town debates on social media. The filmmaker is back with the show's eighth edition on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, the show also received backlash over Johar asking celebrities to share their sexual lives.

As Koffee With Karan 8 is all set to kickstart, let's revisit the times some of the sexual questions asked by Karan Johar on his shows and celebrities did not shy away from answering them.

When Ranveer Singh shared his sex playlist

In Koffee with Karan 7, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the first guests of the season. Singh opened up about his different sex playlists and had said, "I have different sex playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving sex. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty sex. Different sex playlists."

When Alia Bhatt opened up about her 'suhaag raat' with Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking in the same season, Alia Bhatt addressed her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and their first night together. She had said, "Suhag raat does not exist and it's just a myth." Interrupting the conversation, Ranveer Singh had revealed that he was not tired after his wedding and was 'very on.'

When Jacqueline and Sidharth Malhotra confessed to having sex in shower

In one of the Koffee With Karan seasons, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra opened up if they ever had sex in the shower. The actors confessed to being in the shower with their respective partners.

When Vijay Deverakonda opened up about having sex in a public place

While promoting his film Liger with Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan 7, the Telugu star revealed that he had sex on a boat. He also clarified that the boat was more like a small yacht.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Karan Johar's show, here's WHY

Latest Web Series News