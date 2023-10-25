Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Karan Johar's show, here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan 8 is all set to kickstart on October 26. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going to be the first guest on the eighth edition of Karan Johar's talk show, which has created a massive buzz on social media. Several speculations regarding Shah Rukh Khan's appearance on the show are doing rounds. However, fans need to hold their horses as SRK won't be a part of KWK 8.

Karan Johar, during a promotional event of KWK 8, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will not be the guest in the 8th season. He said, "With all due respect, he is there, but I don’t think he wants to be in the forefront and speak. I think he deserves his silence. As fans and filmmakers, we should give him that."

Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan understood his 'feminine side'

In a recent interview with Nikhil Taneja, Karan Johar opened up about his childhood trauma and how he loved Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar songs. The filmmaker revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person to understand his 'feminine side'. "When I grew older, people got a little quieter about it, but I could tell that there was a chitter-chatter around, maybe the way I walked, spoke, or things. I remember Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that did not make me feel any lesser," he said.

About Koffee With Karan 8

For those unversed, Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Koffee With Karan 5 with Alia Bhatt for his film Dear Zindagi. He earlier appeared on the show with Kajol and his wife Gauri Khan. Now, in the eighth edition of the chat show, Karan Johar is bringing together the most-talked-about B-town couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the promo video, the couple revealed that they got engaged secretly in 2015.

