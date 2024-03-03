Gulshan Devaiah to star in German web series Bad Cop-Criminal Gut's Hindi remake

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Gulshan Devaiah will soon star in Bad Cop's Hindi remake

Last year was a great year for underrated actor Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from the web series Dahad', Guns and Roses and Duranga Season 2, he was also seen in a different role in the film 8 AM Metro. Now in the new year, too, several of his films and web series are set to be released. These days Gulshan is busy shooting for the official remake of the German web series Bad Cop-Criminal Gut. This film is being made in Hindi with the temporary title Bad Cop.

Aditya Dutt, director of the film Krack-Jo Jeetega Wo Jeega released last month, is directing this series. The shooting for the series is being done at different locations in Mumbai for the last three weeks. This series will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bad Cop cast

For the unversed, the web series Bad Cop is of eight episodes. Apart from Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita are in the lead roles in the series. 'I have acted in many films of Anurag Kashyap, this is the first time that I have got a chance to act with him in this series. I have had to undergo very rigorous action training for the character of this series. Many challenges were faced while shooting the action scenes in this series. It has been a lot of fun and also very painful," Gulshan said while talking about his experience while working on the upcoming series.

The actor further added that it was very difficult to do action sequences and stunts in this series. "The film's director Aditya Dutt and action director Ravi Verma had designed such action sequences, for which I had to work very hard. It was so difficult that it was beyond tolerance. Despite this, we persisted, because being an actor I understand that I have to give my best," said Gulshan Devaiah.

On Gulshan Devaiah's work front

Apart from the web series Bad Cop, Gulshan Devaiah's two films Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Little Thomas with Rasika Dugal will be released in theaters this year. Apart from this, Devaiah will have three web series coming this year, one of which is of comedy genre.

