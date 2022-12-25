Godse, Ante Sundaraniki to Mishan Impossible: Top 2022 Telugu movies and shows to watch on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ACTORSATYADEV Godse and Mishan Impossible's poster

Telugu movies are being loved across India. With Netflix's subtitles and dubs, language no longer remains a barrier for fans of Telugu cinema. From Godse to Krishna Vrinda Vihari, we have compiled a list of 2022 Telugu movies and shows on Netflix that you can stream before the year ends.

Godse

Directed by Gopi Ganesh, the Telugu action thriller stars Satya Dev, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Adithya Menon in the lead. The movie narrates the story of Godse who holds several high-profile officials captive which leads to negotiations with police investigators. A legal battle between Godse and the government ensues, as he starts to expose the system's covert plan to destroy students' chances of successful jobs and fulfilling lives. The movie is an interesting take on the police-politicians nexus and its effect on the common people.

Ante Sundaraniki

Directed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundaraniki is a Netflix Telugu-language romantic comedy film. This story portrays the relationship between a Brahmin man Sundar (Nani) and a Christian woman Leela (Nazariya Nazim) who fall in love and want to get married. In an effort to persuade their parents, the youngsters tell conflicting tales, which confuses matters and creates a comedic mess. The hilarious family entertainer is available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and is ideal for viewing with a family.

Mishan Impossible

This thriller drama follows the lives of three young people on their own mission to capture the country's most wanted criminal. They face their own set of difficulties in the process. Directed by Swaroop RSJ and starring Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, and Bhannu Prakashan in the lead role, the film features subtle emotional nuances that will make you laugh and cry at the same time.

Virata Parvam

Directed by Venu Udugula, the period romantic-action drama is inspired by real-life incidents in the '90s revolving around the Naxalite insurgency in the Telangana region. The plot revolves around Vennela (Sai Pallavi) who comes across the poetry written by a Naxal commander, Ravanna (Rana Daggubati) and falls in love with him. The central conflict of this romantic action thriller is how Vennela and Ravanna's paths connect and if Vennela succeeds in winning his heart. The movie also stars Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Priyamani, Eeswari Rao, Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ramakrishna and others in key roles.

Available in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam

Pakka Commercial

Pakka Commercial is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Gopichand, Sathyaraj and Raashi Khanna. The story revolves around Lucky (Gopichand), an unscrupulous, money-minded lawyer and son of an honest retired judge Suryanarayana (Sathyaraj). The story takes an interesting turn when Lucky has to defend a client who made his father quit his office.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Directed by Annish Krishna, the Telugu romantic comedy stars Naga Shourya, Shirley Setia, and Radhika in prominent roles. The story revolves around Shaurya (Krishna Vrinda), who comes from an orthodox family and gets a software engineering job in Hyderabad. While at his workplace, he falls in love with his project manager Vrinda (Shirley). In order to get married to her Shaurya manipulates his mother and what follows is a series of several twists and tales.

Also Read: Delhi Crime Season 2, Darlings to CAT: Top 2022 Hindi movies and shows to watch on Netflix

Also Read: Glass Onion Twitter Review and Reactions: Netflix film starring Daniel Craig satisfies murder mystery fans

Latest Web Series News