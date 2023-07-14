Friday Releases: Kajol's legal drama 'The Trial' Vs Barun Sobti's 'Kohrra' and 'College Romance Season 4'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Friday Releases

Friday Releases: With the weekend, your favourite OTT platforms have churned out content in every genre-- from action, drama, romance to mystery, there’s something for everyone. This Friday, Kajol's legal drama The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is set to release, where Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife, returns to work at a law firm after a 13-year hiatus to support her family. On the other hand, Kohrra starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary is releasing on Netflix.

The Trial

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika (Kajol) navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia, The Trial will stream from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kohrra

'Kohrra' explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation. In partnership with renowned screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions are engaging in an investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed. The show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

College Romance Season 4

Created by The Viral Fever and developed by Arunabh Kumar, the series revolves around the lives of three best friends - Karan, Naira, and Trippy - as they navigate through the ups and downs of college life. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast, Keshav Sadhna, Apoorva Arora, Manjot Singh, Gagan Arora, and Shreya Mehta portray the dynamic trio of Karan, Naira, and Trippy, respectively. Their chemistry and witty humour add drama and charm to the series. It is streaming on Sony LIV.

Ishq-e-Nadaan

Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh will be seen showcasing their versatile acting skills in 'Ishq-e-nadaan'. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film also stars Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt and Suhail Nayyar. As per the synopsis, "The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love." The film is out on Jio Cinema on July 14.

Love Tactics 2

The Turkish rom-com is all set to hit Netflix on Friday, July 14, 2023. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Love Tactics which tells the story of two people who don't believe in love. They place a bet to make the other person fall in love.

