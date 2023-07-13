Ajmer 92 teaser OUT: Pushpendra Singh's film unfolds black chapter of city's history

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER A still from Ajmer 92 teaser

Ajmer 92's teaser was unveiled by its makers today, July 13. Directed by Pushpendra Singh, the film revolves around the true events of nearly 250 rape victims in Rajasthan's Ajmer between 1987 to 1992. The teaser showcases how these rape victims, who were mostly school and college girls, were blackmailed by powerful people in the town and why many of them committed suicide. The film stars Manoj Joshi, Karan Verma, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, and Shalini Kapoor in important roles. Ajmer 92 is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 21.

Watch the teaser:

The teaser was uploaded by the makers on every social media platforms including YouTube. The film is a Reliance Entertainment presentation and the teaser was uploaded on its official YouTube channel as well. Many users put out their views on the film and the newly-launched teaser.

One user wrote, ''Eagerly waiting for the truth to be exposed. Finally this arrives.''

''We should promote this type of movies,'' wrote another.

Most of the comments were in favour of the film and the horrible incident it talks about. Another user wrote, ''Sahi hai itna bada kaand ho gaya lekin pure desh ne iss per koi baat nhi ki... Sayad ab baat ho.''

More about Ajmer 92 and controversies around it

The film is written by Suraj Pal Rajak, Pushpendra Singh, and Gyanendra Pratap Singh while the music is composed by Parthsakha Daskabi. Ever since the movie was announced, it has attracted controversies as many Islamic organisations including Jamiat Ulama e Hind called for its ban.

