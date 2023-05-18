Dream Cars Trailer Out: Robert Downey Jr. transforms classic cars into environmentally hybrids

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ROBERTDOWNEYJR Robert Downey Jr set to take on a car journey in his upcoming series Dream Cars.

In an exciting development for automotive and environmental enthusiasts, Robert Downey Jr. presents a captivating series 'Dream Cars' exploring his passion for automobiles and his mission to revolutionize them for the betterment of society. Known for his dedication to climate change efforts, Downey combines his love for cars with a commitment to making a positive impact. With a stunning collection of classic cars, he transforms them into eco-friendly hybrids, showcasing innovation and style.

The show is produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and Downey’s own production company. Robert Downey served himself as the show’s host, accompanied by the executive production team from Team Downey, including Emily Barclay Ford. Kyle Wheeler from Warner Bros. Discovery has also taken up the role of executive producer, enhancing creative collaboration.

The series is summed up by the captivating logline: “Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he’s also dedicated to fighting climate change. So he’s bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful, and more efficient while keeping their souls intact”.

Beyond his on-screen heroics, Robert Downey Jr. has become an influential figure. Despite his success in Tony Stark films like Avengers: Endgame, he has made the Footprint Coalition his priority, aiming to drive real change and address environmental issues. His commitment echoes the spirit of Tony Stark, embarking on a transformative journey mirroring the iconic character’s evolution.

Robert Downey reflected on his personal journey stating, “We are what we drive, and has amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol-spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I’d founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change”. He continued, “emphasizing his visionary approach, “Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer. The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope as I engaged the best and brightest minds to decarbonize these vehicles, demonstrating the limitless potential of creative problem solving”.

The series Downey’s Dream Cars will premiere on the OTT platform HBO Max on June 22. Get ready to be inspired as Robert Downey Jr showcases the limitless possibilities of a sustainable future.

