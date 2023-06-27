Blind teaser: Sonam Kapoor turns detective in this suspense thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor in a still from the movie Blind.

Sonam Kapoor’s big comeback to the movie, Blind, is set to release on July 7 on JioCinema and the teaser of the film dropped on Tuesday. The teaser introduces Sonam’s character as a visually impaired person who takes a cab, driven by Purab Kohli’s character, and realizes that someone is being held hostage in the trunk of the car.

The teaser sees Sonam playing the character of a woman detective named Gia, who is believed to be blind. As soon as the teaser begins, Gia can be seen boarding a taxi in the middle of the night. The cab driver offers Gia a bottle of water, which she politely accepts. Minutes later, Gia senses something fishy and asks the cab driver to stop. In the next scene, Gia can be seen speaking to an officer who carefully listens to her never wracking story. Seconds later, a scene depicts a girl being murdered brutally by a man. Gia as a detective seems determined to solve the case behind the mysterious murder of the girl.

The movie, bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, promises an intriguing cat-and-mouse chase between the characters of Sonam (called Jia), and Purab Kohli, who apparently plays the main antagonist in the feature. Blind is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Jio Cinemas on July 7.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor had shot Blind before she got pregnant with her first-born Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in an extended cameo appearance in the Vikramaditya Motwane movie AK vs AK. The film starred her father and actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in lead roles.

