Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz for 'fence sitting' inside house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: The third Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw host Salman Khan schooling two contestants, who are considered mature, for not actively participating in tasks and not being vocal about any issue inside the house. While the inmates chose Manisha Rani and Cyrus Broacha's names, Salman showed the mirror to them and revealed the names who are 'fence sitting' inside the house—Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz.

Salman Khan schooled the duo for not putting forth their opinions during the game and not participating in any of the tasks. The host, jokingly, also told Avinash that the makers have to splurge for the props because of him. Notably, Avinash was tagged as an 'audience' inside the house and Salman advised him to give more to the game.

Moving on, Salman asked Falaq about her game strategy in the captaincy task when contestants had to remove Jiya Shankar from the chair. Confused Salman asked if Falaq was playing from any of the teams as she stopped Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve from torturing Jiya and on the other hand, stopped Jad Hadid from reacting to it.

Furthermore, Weekend Ka Vaar was joined by Falaq's younger sister Shafaq Naaz who came to support her and advised her to be more active in the game. Cyrus Broacha's friend Kunal Vijayakar also entered the house to motivate Cryus, however, the contestant kept begging Kunal and host Salman Khan to help him out of the house as he is mentally tired from the show. However, Salman convinced him to stay inside the house for a few days and not upset his fans who are voting for him.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started in June and reportedly will be extended.

