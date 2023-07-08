Manoj Tiwari recalls how he played a part in MS Dhoni meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time| Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manoj Tiwari for Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Manoj Tiwari on Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shares how he is the thread who connected megastar Amitabh Bachchan and former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The actor, who worked with Big B in the 2006 film Ganga, opens up about the meet that he is responsible for on India TV Chairman and Edito-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's popular show Aap Ki Adalat.

Talking about his bond with MS Dhoni, Manoj Tiwari said, "I know Dhoni from the time he used to play for the Ranji trophy. He stayed at my place in Mumbai and often shared the same room.”

The Bhojpuri star continued and opened up about the first time when MS Dhoni met his 'die-hard' fan Amitabh Bachchan. Tiwari said the superstars from two worlds met in Film City while filming the Bhojpuri film Ganga. "Amitabh ji was leafing through the newspaper and saw Dhoni on the front page with a headline saying he became one of the best cricketers in the world. I asked him if he wanted to meet Dhoni as he was too shooting in the Film City," he said.

The singer continued, "I called up Dhoni and he was so happy to come to the sets to meet Amitabh ji. But Amitabh ji wanted to visit Dhoni on his sets. However, Dhoni insisted and then finally was face to face with Amitabh ji. This is the large-heartedness of two great men, one in Bollywood and the other in cricket. And I want to take full credit for this iconic meetup."

Narrating the cricketer's humility, Tiwari said, "I thought I won't get to meet Dhoni after he got famous. But, after finishing his work commitments, Dhoni stayed over at my place like he would earlier." WATCH:

