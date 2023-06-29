Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik to enter Salman Khan's show as FIRST wildcard contestant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik, the popular social media sensation, is all set to make an exciting entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The Tajikistan singer rose to fame following his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu is all set to captivate the audience with his presence in the reality show and add a new flavor to the dynamics inside the house.

Commenting on entering the house, Abdu said, "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?"

Abdu ruled hearts while in Bigg Boss 16 with his adorable appearance and kind-heartedness. He built deep friendships with fellow contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.

Also, he is gearing up to make his acting debut with a TV show titled Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy are seen as the lead pair on the show. According to Etimes, “In the upcoming track, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure)’s daughter Gungun (played by Reeza Choudhary) will be shown celebrating her birthday. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) sends Abdu to kidnap Gungun."

"It is later revealed that Abdu’s character doesn’t mean to cause any harm to Gungun but is following Damini’s orders for money. Reeza and Abdu will become good friends eventually and the latter will save her from Damini. Abdu will start shooting for this cameo track tomorrow."

Apart from this, Abdu will be soon seen in the show 'Long Son-Short Son' alongside director Sajid Khan. It is also speculated that Abdu is in talks with the KKK13 makers to join the other contestants in South Africa. While the discussion is still on, if everything falls into place, Abdu Rozik will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

