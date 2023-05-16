Abdu Rozik to appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show; set to release his new song

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abdu Rozik with Sajid Khan and Farah Khan

Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik won many hearts with his charm on Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. It appears that he is looking forward to give his fans a big surprise. He is all set to unveil a new song, which he says will be a big surprise for those who follow him. "I am soon going to bring a new song for my fans," Rozik said. "But at the moment I don't want to disclose any details. It will be a big surprise for all my well-wishers."

The singer-actor who went viral with his 'Burgirr' meme, recently opened a new restaurant in Mumbai named Burgirr. Talking about it, Abdu said: "I am excited about my new business. I am very busy with work now. I am sure people will love the different types of burgers in my restaurant."

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Abdu was good friends with Shiv and Archana, who will soon be seen in the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Wishing good luck to his friends, he said: "All the best to my friends Shiv and Archana. Good luck guys; you are real rockstars!"

On the work front, Abdu will be soon seen in the show 'Long Son-Short Son' alongside director Sajid Khan. The director recently shared a video on his social media where he revealed that he was launching this show with Abdu very soon. It is also speculated that Abdu is in talks with the KKK13 makers to join the other contestants in South Africa. While the discussion is still in its initial stage, if everything falls into place, Abdu Rozik will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Abdu has been living full-time in Dubai since he started his career and is sponsored and exclusively managed by one of the ruling families of the seven Emirates. He was also one of the first and youngest to ever obtain the ten-year golden visa when it was first launched.

