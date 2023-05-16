Alia Bhatt's empty transparent bag at Gucci event leaves netizens baffled, ask 'Why is she carrying it?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt's look from Gucci event

Alia Bhatt recently broke the internet after she was appointed as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci. The actress made her first official appearance as the Gucci brand ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024. She is in Seoul, South Korea to make her debut at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. The actor posed in front of the historic palace in a black dress with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

While the news of being the brand ambassador was doing the rounds, her transparent bag caught the attention of netizens. A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in the bag. The luxurious yet empty bag left netizens confused. In the comments section, fans seem to be only talking about Alia's transparent bag only. One fan exclaimed, "Bag is empty so why alia is carrying." Another shared, "Bro the purse is meant to hold few things at least!" Yet another defended the bag and stated, "Those who are saying purse is empty empty lmaoo your head also Empty."

Alia undoubtedly nailed her looks in a round-neck black dress, with a golden polka dot all over it. She completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, perfect eye makeup, a blush on her cheeks, and a dash of lipstick. Videos and photos from inside the event revealed that Alia Bhatt was seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-Eun. Besides Alia and IU, also present at the show were several South Korean stars.

Last week, the actor was named the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian brand. The brand celebrates 25 years since it opened its first store in Seoul in 1998. The fashion show will be held in front of the Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the Gyeongbokung Palace, where the main royal ceremonies take place.

This is Alia's second big moment on the global fashion stage. Earlier this month, she made her Met Gala debut in a Prabal Gurung white gown that was inspired by Chanel.

