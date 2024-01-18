Bhakshak Teaser Out: Bhumi Pednekar starrer based on true events will release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak Teaser Out | Watch

Inspired by true events, Netflix's upcoming crime drama Bhakshak will premiere on February 9. The teaser of Bhumi Pednekar starrer film has been released today. The teaser is quite powerful and will give you goosebumps. The Badhai Do actor has played the role of a journalist in the OTT film, Bhakshak.

The teaser of Bhumi's Bhakshak is very powerful

Bhakshak is a film based on a true incident that revolves around a woman who is wandering from door to door in search of justice. At the beginning of the teaser, a red colored car is seen passing on the flyover in which Bhumi Pednekar can be seen. After this, the door of a shelter home opens and a voice comes from the background that there is news of physical abuse of girls from a child shelter home in Munnawarpur. Later, Bhumi is seen holding a girl and saying, 'You understand that we are fighting for the rights of small girls'.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser gives a hint that Bhumi is trying to expose the heinous crimes committed against girls under the guise of a shelter home in the film. The actor is seen in a very simple look in the teaser and has played the role of Vaishali Singh in the film. The teaser has been released by the makers on YouTube and its caption reads, "Who will solve the mystery of this untold city?" Bhumi also shared a poster of the film on her official Instagram profile.

Star cast of Bhakshak

Let us tell you that this film has been made under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Production. This film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Talking about the star cast of the film, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar have played important roles in it. This film will stream on OTT platform Netflix on February 19.