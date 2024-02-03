'You all thought...', Jim Carrey returns back as Dr Robotnik in Sonic Hedgehog 3

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jim Carrey in Sonic Hedgehog 3

Iconic Hollywood actor Jim Carrey will be back to make you laugh your heart out. Jim Carrey has worked in various films, but what catapulted him to fame is due to his perfect comic timing. With a surprise to his fans, Jim Carrey will be reprising his role as Dr Robotnik in the third instalment of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The makers teased Jim Carrey's return on social media that featured the most immoral character. The other cast members include Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Adam Pally asWade Whipple, Frank C.Turner as Crazy Carl, Michael Hogan as the Air Force Chief of Staff and Shannon Chan-Kent as Roadhouse waitress among others.

As soon as the glimpse of Jim Carrey from the film went viral, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user said, 'I'm not ready'. Another user said, "Sonic Adventure 2 coded, peak incoming". "Real cinema is back", wrote the third user.

For the unintitated, Sonic, the Hedgehog is a video game series and created by Japanese developers. It is the story of Sonic, an anthromorphic blue hedgehog who battles the evil Doctor Eggman, a mad scientist.

Jim Carrey is a Canadian-American actor and comedian. His notable works include The Mask, Dumd and Dumber, Bruce Almighty, Liar Liar, Yes Man, Me, Myself, Mr.Popper's Penguins, The Bad Bitch, All in Good Taste. The actor first gained wide recognition in 1990 when he featured in the American sketch comedy television series In Living Color. He then went on to star in films including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Batman Forever, which turned out to be box office hits.

Also Read: Carl Weathers, best known for iconic roles in Rocky and Predator, dies at 76

Also Read: 'Down to...', Aamir Khan's adorable moment with fan wins netizens hearts | Watch video