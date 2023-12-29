Friday, December 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai to Zindagi Ke Safar Mein: 5 Popular Rajesh Khanna songs | Birthday Special

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai to Zindagi Ke Safar Mein: 5 Popular Rajesh Khanna songs | Birthday Special

Rajesh Khanna was an Indian actor, film producer and politician who worked in Hindi films. He is considered one of the greatest actors of all time. Listen to few of his popular songs crooned by Kishore Kumar.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2023 10:34 IST
Rajesh Khanna
Image Source : TWITTER Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna was one of the most successful actors and is also known as the First Superstar in the history of Indian cinema. His immense skills in acting have touched the hearts of billions in India. Not only his movies, but his evergreen songs are still popular to this day. Let's take a look at his 5 most popular songs from his films.

1. Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai from Kati Patang

Yeh Jo Mohabbat song is from the popular film of 1971 Kati Patang. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. The music director of the song is R.D. Burman.

2. Chupke Se Dil De De from Maryada

Chupke Se Dil De De is from the 1971 film Maryada. The song was sung by the popular duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

3. Zindagi Ke Safar Mein from Aap Ki Kasam

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein song is from the film 1974 film Aap Ki Kasam. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar. Music is given by R.D Burman and lyrics are written by Anand Bakshi. 

4. Nadiya Se Dariya from Namak Haram

Nadiya Se Dariya song is from the 1973 film Namak Haram. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and music is given by R.D Burman. The lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi. 

5. Chal chal chal mere saathi from Haath Mere Saathi

Chal chal chal mere saathi from the 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and the lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi. 

Also Read: 'Nothing is more painful..': Akshay Kumar moved by Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post for son Zoravar

Also Read: 'I've always loved her..', 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey poses with Kareena Kapoor | See pic

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News