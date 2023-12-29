Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai to Zindagi Ke Safar Mein: 5 Popular Rajesh Khanna songs | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna was one of the most successful actors and is also known as the First Superstar in the history of Indian cinema. His immense skills in acting have touched the hearts of billions in India. Not only his movies, but his evergreen songs are still popular to this day. Let's take a look at his 5 most popular songs from his films.

1. Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai from Kati Patang

Yeh Jo Mohabbat song is from the popular film of 1971 Kati Patang. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. The music director of the song is R.D. Burman.

2. Chupke Se Dil De De from Maryada

Chupke Se Dil De De is from the 1971 film Maryada. The song was sung by the popular duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

3. Zindagi Ke Safar Mein from Aap Ki Kasam

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein song is from the film 1974 film Aap Ki Kasam. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar. Music is given by R.D Burman and lyrics are written by Anand Bakshi.

4. Nadiya Se Dariya from Namak Haram

Nadiya Se Dariya song is from the 1973 film Namak Haram. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and music is given by R.D Burman. The lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi.

5. Chal chal chal mere saathi from Haath Mere Saathi

Chal chal chal mere saathi from the 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and the lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi.

