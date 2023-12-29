'I've always loved her..', 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey poses with Kareena Kapoor | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey and Kareena Kapoor

Vikrant Massey is one of the versatile actors currently in the industry, who knows how to strike a chord with the audience. His immense talent in acting has not only garnered adoration for the actor, but he has also got great numbers at the box office as well. Recently, Vikrant Massey attended an interview with a few other celebrities along with Kareena Kapoor.

Following the interview, Vikrant Massey posed with the actress. He took to social media to share the piece of memory. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "I've always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again".As soon as he dropped the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement and also praised him. One user said, "She happened to be born into it, you earned your place in the industry. Talent over lineage any day". Another user said, "You are actor of the year who gave the best movie of the year". "our performance in 12th fail is commendable!!!! One of the finest I’ve seen. The movie hit a bit more because Shraddha is my husband’s batchmate and we never knew this side of the story. Kudos to all of you who made the movie", the third user said.

Vikrant Massey was recently seen in the 12th Fail movie, which turned out to be one of the superhit films of 2023. The film struck the right chord with the audience and was loved by many. 12th Fail is an adaptation of the Hindi novel of the same name released in 2019. The book has been written by Anurag Pathak and is based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in important roles.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Jaane Jaan, which starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. The film tells the story of a single mother who is caught in a crime investigation.

Also Read: 'Nothing is more painful..': Akshay Kumar moved by Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post for son Zoravar

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan starrer grosses THIS much on Day 8

Latest Entertainment News