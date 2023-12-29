'Nothing is more painful..': Akshay Kumar moved by Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post for son Zoravar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee were granted divorce in October. The cricketer is often seen sharing emotional posts for his son Zoravar, as he hasn't met him for nearly a year now. Earlier this week, Shikhar shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle, wherein he mentioned that he has been blocked from everywhere so that he cannot contact his son. The post he shared featured a screenshot of himself from a video call to his son. Reacting to the same, actor Akshay Kumar responded on his post and consoled the cricketer by saying 'hausla rakh.'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram Stories

Resharing Shikhar's post, Akshay Kumar wrote, ''Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar (Have faith)...millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless.''

The cricketer also responded to Akshay's remarks and wrote, ''Thanks pajhi for your blessings.''

On Wednesday, Shikhar shared a long post for his son on his birthday and wrote, 'It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely. Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa.''

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.

