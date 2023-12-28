Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara gets married | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swini Khara played 'Sexy' in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Cheeni Kum.

Amitabh Bachchan's flick Cheeni Kum was one of the most talked about films of 2007. The film also starred Tabu and Paresh Rawal in key roles. But there was one more pivotal character in the film named 'Sexy', which was played by child artist Swini Khara. In 16 years, she is all grown up and tied the knot in Jaipur recently. She left acting and now working as a lawyer. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from her special day.

She tied the knot with Urvish in Jaipur's Rajasthali Resort and Spa on December 26. She along with her husband shared a joint post on the platform featuring an edited video from their wedding day.

Check out the post:

Along with the video, she wrote, ''Blessings and lots of love.''

In her latest post, she shared a couple of pictures from the wedding day with a caption, ''Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day.''

Soon after, Swini and Urvish shared the picture on Instagram, their fans started flooding the comment section with congratulatory comments.

Swini Khara's acting career at a glance

She made her acting debut as a child artist in 2005 with Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parineeta. Later, she appeared in several flicks including Hari Puttar and Paathshaala among others. Her last flick was Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On the television front, she made her debut with Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She has also worked in Dill Mill Gayye, CID, and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

