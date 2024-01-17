'Yeh dil maange more...', Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

After theatres, now actor Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail is leaving its mark on OTT. 12th Fail, which has set a new example of success for the cast and crew of the film, has won everyone's hearts with its brilliant story, including fans and celebs. Be it Alia Bhatt or global star Deepika Padukone, everyone took to social media to heap praises on this film. Now a new name is being added to this list, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has also liked 12th Fail. Praising this film on social media, Anand has demanded a National Award for Vikrant Massey.

Anand Mahindra liked the story of12th Fail

Anand Mahindra is very fond of films. It has been seen many times that Anand reviews films on social media after watching them. He has done the same in the case of the 12th fail also. While reviewing this movie on his official X account, Anand came up with a rather long post. "Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend.

If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why?

1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world.

2) Acting: Vidhu Chopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But Vikrant Massey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character’s life, he was living it," wrote Anand Mahindra.

In his long post, Mahindra further wrote, "3) Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told. The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat. Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this! "

Watch his post here:

