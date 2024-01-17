Merry Christmas beats Andhadhun: Know Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer's IMDb rating here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know Katrina-Vijay Sethupathi starrer's IMDb rating here

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are in the news these days for their recently released film Merry Christmas. The film released recently, is being liked a lot by the audience. Katrina and Vijay are seen sharing the screen for the first time in Merry Christmas. Like every film, this film has also been rated by IMDb. Let us know how much rating has Mary Christmas received.

IMDb gave this much rating to Merry Christmas

IMDb has given Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film Merry Christmas a rating of 8.8 out of 10, which is quite good according to many films. This film has been directed by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who has also previously made films like Andhadhun and Badlapur, which have not received such a rating from IMDb. However, Raghavan's excellent storytelling has been seen in all these three films which is really worthy of praise.

Sriram Raghavan's films got this high rating

IMDb has revealed the list of Sriram Raghavan's films. Merry Christmas has become the highest-rated film on this list so far. After this, there is Raghavan's Andhadhun which has been rated 8.2 by IMDb. After this, Johnny Gaddaar has been given a rating of 7.9. Whereas, Ek Hasina Thi has been rated 7.5 and Badlapur has been rated 7.4.

Merry Christmas is running in theatres

Merry Christmas is a murder mystery, Katrina Kaif plays the role of Maria while Vijay plays the role of Albert. Both of them fall in love with each other in the film but in the meantime, a murder mystery comes their way. Apart from Kaif and Vijay, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Tinnu Anand are also seen in the film. This film has been released in theaters this month on January 12. Apart from this, the OTT release of the film has also been announced. The film will be released on Netflix. However, its release date has not been finalised yet.​

