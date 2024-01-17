Main Atal Hoon: Censor board passes Pankaj Tripathi starrer without any cuts, gets U/A certificate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Censor board passes Main Atal Hoon without any cuts

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Main Atal Hoon is all set for its theatrical release. Based on the political life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was the Prime Minister of the country three times, the film will cover different aspects of his life. The trailer of the film has been released and was liked a lot by the audience. The fil was recently sent to the censor board.

The film got this certificate

Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, has been awarded the U/A certificate. Moreover, the censor board passed the film without any cuts or alterations. People of all ages can watch this movie as it has been given U/A. Main Atal Hoon is 2 hours, 19 minutes, 29 seconds long, and is releasing on January 19. the tagline of the film read, 'More than a poet. More than a politician, more than a Prime Minister.

The cast of Main Atal Hoon

Piyush Mishra will play the role of Krishna Bihari Vajpayee (father of Atal Bihari Vajpayee) in this film. Apart from them, Daya Shankar Pandey, the late leader of BJP's precursor political party Jan Sangh, Deendayal Upadhyay, and Payal Kapoor Nair will play the role of the country's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Moreover, actor Harshad Kumar will play the role of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. The character of Sonia Gandhi is also shown in the trailer of the film, Paula McGlynn will be seen in this role.

On Pankaj Tripathi's world front

The National award-winning actor was last seen in Zee5's Kadak Singh. After Main Atal Hoon, Pankaj Tripathi will also feature in Fukrey's next installment, Amazon Prime's famous wed series Mirzapur is also coming up with its next season. Apart from this, Tripathi will also feature in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai.