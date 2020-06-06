Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CARRYMINATI Yalgaar: Carry Minati's latest rap song hits at trolls targeting him for Youtube vs TikTok controversy

Popular YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has set the internet on fire with his latest rap song Yalgaar. He has been ruling the headlines lately for his roast on TikTokers. He came up with the video titled 'Youtube vs TikTok' which went viral on the internet. In the video, he hilariously dissed the TikTokers, especially Amir Siddiqui. While the videos garnered much praise from a large part of the viewers, many objected to it and later YouTube removed the video for not adhering to its guidelines. The video had become the most-watched video on YouTube ever. A disheartened Carry Minati also shared his sadness over the same with his fans but did not lose hope. On Friday, he hit back at the trolls who targetted him on the controversy and gave them the perfect answer with his song Yalgaar.

YouTuber Carry Minati's fans were on cloud nine when he released a new rap song Yalgaar on Friday and hit back at the trolls. Through the song, he announced that he is passionate about what he does and will not give up easily. The song also answers those who made fun of Minati's controversy and asked him to change his ways. The song begins with Minati's signature dialogue, 'Toh Kaise Hian Aap Loh' and then he sings, "Ek kahani hai jo sabko sunani hai, jalne valo ki toh rooh bhee jalani hai."

Watch Carry Minati's Yalgaar song here-

Just as Carry Minati's song surfaced on YouTube, it went viral with netizens coming out in support of the song and making memes and creative posts about it. Through the song Yalgaar, Carry Minati pours his heart out and tells his side of the story. He also makes it clear that he will not back out and also lashes out on those who betrayed him during the controversy. He ends the song with 'Carry Roast Karega', making it loud and clear that he is not leaving the war so soon.

After the controversy, Carry Minati's craze among the fans is on a rise. He already has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and is all set to take over Amit Bhadana to become the most-followed YouTube artist in India. Talking about the song, the YouTuber has made it with Wily Frenzy. Sharing the post he wrote, "My mouth was shut but my mind wanted to explode when Youtube removed the roast video. I was so upset about it because first of all carry is the person I love the most and secondly that video was his baby and I remember how happy he was about all of it when the roast video came out. I just wanted to share this with all the people who love him and care about him, you guys are the best people on the planet. In the end, we are humans too and we get happy and sad too but if it's about my baby brother, I am always ready to kill."

For the unversed, Carry Minati started his YouTube channel when he was just 10-years-old. He was in class 12 when he decided to take his up as a profession and rose to fame with his roast 'Bye Pewdiepie'. Carry aka Ajey Nagar has till now won 5 Youtube Creator Awards which include 2 Silver Play Buttons (For CarryMinati and CarryisLive), 2 Golden Play Buttons (CarryMinati and CarryisLive), and 1 Diamond Play Button for CarryMinati.

