When Sidharth Malhotra proposed Kiara Advani in Rome and denied their relationship a week later on KWK

The latest promo from the next episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 is out and the next guest on the show is the Lust Stories couple, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. The duo have worked in two films together and will have a lot to reveal about each other. However, the biggest revelation was made by Kiara herself, about her big proposal in Rom. Apart from that Vicky Kaushal also revealed how Katrina Kaif usually likes to call him. The promo looked fun and it is safe to say that the next episode of KWK will be a fun watch.

Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Kiara in Rome

In the KWK promo, host and filmmaker Karan Johar speaks to Kiara and says that last time Vicky Kaushal appeared with her husband Sidharth Malhotra on the show. To which Kiara seems pretty excited to reveal that just a week prior, the couple were on a romantic vacation in Rome and that is when the Shershah actor had proposed to his lady love. It is significant to note that the same week, Sid was on the KWK couch when he denied being in a relationship with Advani. Vicky Kaushal also seemed surprised by Kiara's revelation. 'He played really well,' said Kaushal in the promo.

Do you know Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal at home?

In the game segment of the show, Karan Johar asked how Katrina Kaif likes to call Vicky ay home. The Sam Bahadur had the most hilarious answer to it, as he said, 'Booboo, baby, aye'. One can only imagine the bond of this lovely couple.

So far, Koffee With Karan Season 8 has featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Each episode of Koffee With Karan 8 has made headlines whether it was Ranveer-Deepika or Sara-Ananya.

KWK8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

