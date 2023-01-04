Ved Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh's film maintains strong pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIYAADIVAREKAR Ved Box Office Collection Day 4

Ved Box Office Collection Day 4: After a smashing start at the box office, Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut Ved has been performing exceptionally well. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film has been ruling the charts since its release on December 30. Ved has reaped great dividends looking at the first four-day collections, which have been record-breaking for a Marathi film. If the film continued its winning streak and strong pace, it can easily earn huge numbers by the end of this week, which will be a sign of relief for both Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh as their last collaboration, Mr Mummy, which released just a couple of months back, reportedly did a theatrical business of around Rs 1 crore nett.

Ved Box Office Report

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish has once again weaved the magic of their romance on the big screen. Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh's 2014 film Lai Bhaari became a blockbuster, and now, with Ved, the actor has been breaking many box office records. According to trade reports, the film is growing strongly by word of mouth and should stay strong for the remainder of the week.

Sharing Ved's box office collection, Taran Adarsh revealed that the Marathi film has minted Rs 13.02 crore in three days and is unstoppable at the box office. He wrote, "#Marathi film #Ved is UNSTOPPABLE… Passes the make-or-break Monday test with flying colours… Day 4 [Mon] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity… EXCELLENT TRENDING… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 13.02 cr."

About Ved

Other than the much-talked-about couple Riteish and Genelia, the film also has a guest appearance of Salman Khan in the film. The superstar shot for a song in Ved.

Talking about her Marathi debut, Genelia wrote, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

Latest Entertainment News