Vaishali Takkar suicide case: Actress' ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani's wife gets pre-arrest bail

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: The wife of the main accused in the case related to alleged suicide of TV actress Vaishali Thakkar got anticipatory bail from a local court after remaining on the run for a month. The TV actress, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka died on October 16 from suicide after she hung herself in her Indore home. She was aged 29. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh police booked an accused couple, who are also neighbours of the victim. They have been identified as Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani.

Now, district and sessions judge Subodh Kumar Jain granted pre-arrest bail to Disha. She carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on her head as she was absconding, a prosecution source said.

The accused couple lived in the same neighbourhood as Thakkar, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The prosecution opposed bail for Disha Navlani contending that her name was figured in the suicide note. But defence lawyers said their client had no role in Takkar's death, and she is a mother of two children. For those unversed, a suicide note was recovered from the spot which suggested that Vaishali was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani. Also, Vaishali had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing him physically and mentally, in which Rahul's wife Disha was also supporting him.

Police arrested Rahul Navlani on October 19. The actor's family members had earlier alleged that Navlani was troubling her ever since he came to know about her plans to get married. ALSO READ: Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Court refuses bail to actress' ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani

He was booked under Indian Penal Code's section 306 (abetment of suicide).

