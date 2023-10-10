Tollywood actor Pallapolu Navdeep appears before ED in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pallapolu Navdeep

Tollywood actor Pallapolu Navdeep on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad for questioning regarding an alleged drug trafficking case. He arrived at the ED's regional office in the morning, where he was questioned by central agency officials about financial transactions related to the case. Navdeep had received a summons from the ED, which prompted his appearance for questioning. This is not the first time he has been involved in investigations related to alleged drug activities in Tollywood.

Previously, the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) had interrogated Navdeep on September 23, focusing on his alleged connections with drug peddlers who had been recently arrested. During that questioning, investigators reportedly presented Call Details Records and WhatsApp conversations between Navdeep and a person named Ram Chand. Navdeep had cooperated with the investigators during the previous questioning, and he emphasized that the CDR details from the past 7 to 8 years were collected and analyzed. Following this, he was allowed to leave.

TSNAB, along with Gudimalkapur police, had last month arrested 11 persons including three Nigerians and seized drugs from them.

It's worth noting that Navdeep had denied any involvement in drug-related activities and had sought anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, which directed the police not to take any coercive action against him but allowed them to question him with a notice. The TSNAB subsequently issued him a notice under 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.

Navdeep has previously been questioned by law enforcement agencies, including the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Prohibition of Excise department in 2017 and the Enforcement Directorate in 2021, in connection with the same high-profile drugs case. The SIT had cleared several celebrities of any wrongdoing in the case.

Navdeep's involvement in these investigations has drawn significant attention, given his status as a Tollywood actor.

