Tiger 3 Advance Bookings Cross Rs 10 Crore: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Set for Blockbuster Opening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming action thriller is set for the fireworks on November 12. The bookings of this film are unstoppable and have crossed the mark of Rs 10 crore so far. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, a RAW agent and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Tiger 3 is set to have shows running 24x7 in theatres and cinemas in Ahmedabad from 2 a.m. on the New Year's Day that falls after the Laxmi Puja.

However, the Middle East such as Vox Cinemas in Mirdif, Dubai, and Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will start playing the film at 12:05 a.m. and 2 a.m., respectively. This is owing to the massive demand for the YRF Spy Universe film. There is a strong demand from exhibitors from various parts of the country for this to happen because of the unprecedented buzz around the film.

Earlier this week, the makers of Tiger 3 released a new promo of the film wherein Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif as Zoya Humaini Rathore defends India from antagonist Emraan Hashmi. In the short promo, confident Emraan is seen challenging Salman and promises to wipe out India from the world's map.

The third instalment of the Tiger is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy thriller will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles from the previous two films. Also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat among others. Tiger 3 will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Bollywood is turning into a star-studded playground! First, Salman Khan made a cameo in Pathaan, and now it's Shah Rukh Khan's turn in Tiger 3. But the plot thickens with the addition of Hrithik Roshan, the "War" maestro, joining the mix. Get ready for a cinematic spectacle like no other.The hype around the movie is already high among actor's fans and moviegoers and many trade analysts have already declared the film as blockbuster.

Also read: Deepfake: After Rashmika, morphed picture of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubhman Gill goes viral

Also read: Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 5 things you need to know about the high-profile case

Latest Entertainment News