Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 5 things you need to know about the high-profile case

A Delhi court granted divorce to singer-rapper Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar. Principal judge family court Paramjit Singh allowed the second motion filed in the matter which put an end to nearly two-hand-a-half-year-long litigation. Before approving the separation of the duo, the court asked Honey Singh for the final time if he wished to give another chance to the marriage and try to live with his wife. However, the singer replied that there was no further chance to live or reside together. Ishaan Mukherjee, Partner at Metalaw Offices along with advocates Amrita Chatterjee and Jaspal Singh appeared for Honey Singh. While, advocate Vivek Singh appeared for Shalini Talwar.

5 things you need to know about the Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar divorce case

1. Shalini Talwar also levelled cheating allegations against her husband, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online.

2. In court proceedings, Shalini Talwar claimed that Honey Singh beat her many times in the last few years and she constantly lived in fear as he and his family threatened her with physical harm

3. In the plea, Shalini detailed how she was physically assaulted by Honey over the last 10 years.

4. Shalini Talwar requested the court to issue orders against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

5. Shalini had earlier sought direction from the court to ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation for perpetrating domestic violence against her.

For the unversed, Honey Singh tied the knot with Shalini Talwar in January 2011 and in September 2022. After 11 years of marriage, a divorce petition was mutually moved in the family court under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted the petition granting them an interregnum period of six months.

