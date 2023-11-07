Deepfake: After Rashmika, morphed picture of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubhman Gill goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Morphed picture of Sara Tendulkar and Shubhman Gill

Fake pictures and videos of celebrities are going viral on social media these days. This has raised a serious concern among the netizens. A picture of Shubhman Gill and Sara Tendulkar is doing rounds on the internet which has shocked netizens as to how far this technology can be misused. The real picture of Sara has her brother Arjun Tendulkar in it, while the picture has been morphed and it is being shown as Sara Tendulkar is hugging Shubhman Gill. Sara Tendulkar had posted a picture with her brother Arjun on his birthday in September. Neither Sara Tendulkar nor Shubhman Gill has confirmed the dating rumours.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna's AI deepfake video went viral and she shared a lengthy note about it. This incident prompted the Union IT Ministry to launch a probe and ensure that they are reported within time. "The Narendra Modi-led government is committed to ensuring the Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using the Internet. Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user.

It should be ensured that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hours; If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC; Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms", tweeted the IT minister.

