Zeenat Aman reveals undergoing surgery for an eye condition, shares a lengthy note on Instagram

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has revealed that for the past 40 years, she has been suffering from an eye condition called Ptosis and recently underwent surgery. She also shared how it obstructed her vision and made it difficult to come to terms with this condition since it created unwanted attention. Zeenat Aman took to social media and shared a couple of photos from the hospital with a lengthy note. She wrote in the caption, "There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.

When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still. The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible.

She further continued, "I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now. This post can not conclude without a word of gratitude to my family, the absolutely stellar staff at Hinduja Hospital, and especially the brilliant Dr. Savari Desai."

After Zeenat Aman shared this on social media, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to shower the actress with love. Abhay Deol said, "You're an inspiration to so many of us, Can't wait to start working with you!" Kajol commented, "You are truly an inspiration. Pls take care of yourself". "You keep shining", said Kajol.

For the unversed, Zeenat Aman first received recognition for her modelling work and at the age of 19 went on to participate in beauty pageants. She began her acting career in 1970 and her early work included The Evil Within and Hulchul. Zeenat Aman's breakthrough came with the musical drama Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Her prominent roles in other films include Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warranr and Chori Mera Kaam among others.

