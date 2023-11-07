Tiger 3 box office prediction: Salman-Katrina starrer expected to earn THIS much in week 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Salman-Katrina starrer expected to earn THIS much in week 1

Tiger 3 Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan is set to return as the spy in the highly-anticipated film Tiger 3, and the thunderous roar of his arrival is reverberating in every corner of the entertainment industry. Fans and cinephiles alike are eagerly awaiting the triumphant return of this iconic character, and the excitement is evident with the record bookings.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said Tiger 3 has shown 'decent' advance sales and may register an opening anywhere between Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore. “The booking is decent. The ticket sales will rise closer to the release. We have to consider the fact that the film is releasing on Sunday, Diwali day, so not many people will go to theatres to watch it. However, if the buzz around the movie is good then it will do exceedingly well from Monday onwards. The film might open at Rs 35-40 crore and it may continue to do more business as it’s a holiday period,” Mohan told PTI.

“Despite the movie releasing on the Diwali day, we have already generated an advance ticket sales of 100,000 tickets, including 60,000 for the 1st day. Considering the huge fan following of Salman Khan across the country, and with its dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, the movie has been able to attract audience attention beyond the Hindi belt,” Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said in a statement. Bijli believes the film may cross Rs 200 crore mark in its first week due to the long festive weekend.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh said that while advance sales for Tiger 3 are encouraging, it wouldn’t be right to compare these figures to the enormous reaction that Shah Rukh Khan’s films Pathaan and Jawan achieved because of the timing of the release.

“As a film, the advance booking opened to a very good response. Till morning, in the National chain – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis about 63,000 tickets were sold. You can’t compare it with Jawan and Pathaan”, Adarsh told PTI. “This film is releasing on Sunday, on Diwali day, when Laxmi puja is happening in the evening, so people might go on Monday or might go for a spot or current booking. It is a bit too early, we will get clarity closer to the release. As of now, it is excellent,” he added.

Tiger 3 advance booking update

On Monday, Salman Khan's latest film, Tiger 3, received an exceptional response in terms of advance bookings. The movie managed to sell approximately 227,000 tickets, resulting in a cumulative revenue of about Rs 6.48 crore. Out of the total 227,000 tickets sold, a substantial portion, specifically 217,000 tickets, were dedicated to the Hindi 2D showings. Furthermore, 5,377 tickets were purchased for the Hindi IMAX screenings, and 3,077 tickets were snapped up for the Telugu 2D showings. These robust ticket sales indicate a high level of anticipation and excitement among the audience for Tiger 3, solidifying its position as a much-anticipated blockbuster in the making.

