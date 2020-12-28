Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde urges CBI to come out with its findings

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT_FOREVER_IN_HEARTS Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish urges CBI to come out with its findings

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh requested the CBI to reveal whether Sushant's death was a suicide or a murder. Now, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde also urged CBI to come out with its findings. He recalled the time when a hue and cry was made after Mumbai Police took 2 months to investigate the case. Maneshinde also talked about Mumbai Police, Patna Police, ED, NCB, and CB who conducted investigations against Rhea Chakraborty. He said Rhea was arrested by the NCB in a 'bogus case with no evidence'.

According to a report in Times Of India, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement and welcomed Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's statement, calling for the CBI to make the report public. Satish Maneshinde reportedly said, "A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB, and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea."

The lawyer added, "She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by Various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death."

"It is more than Six months since SSR Died. I have always said that the Truth will remain the same whoever investigates the Case. Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the Premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a Closure to this Sad Event. Satya Meva Jayate.", he added.

Earlier in October, a forensic team from AIIMS had ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide." In september, Rhea was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs. She was released on bail later on during the month of October. As for the CBI, they took up the late actor's case in August after the Supreme Court's verdict in the matter.